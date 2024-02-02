Yermak discussed with Sullivan the current situation at the front and assistance to Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 20180 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104828 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132960 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132743 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173557 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170569 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278588 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178093 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167070 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148762 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 39891 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100518 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100080 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102000 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 55566 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 20284 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278592 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246821 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232003 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257407 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 20583 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132968 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104898 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104964 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121184 views
Actual
Yermak discussed with Sullivan the current situation at the front and assistance to Ukraine

Yermak discussed with Sullivan the current situation at the front and assistance to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30119 views

During the telephone conversation, Yermak and Sullivan discussed the current situation on the frontline in Ukraine and the need to strengthen the country's air defense system against Russian attacks.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, during which the parties discussed, among other things, the current situation at the front and assistance to Ukraine. Yermak reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan, and noted the results of his recent meeting with Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Christopher Smith in Kyiv,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Yermak and Sullivan discussed the current situation at the front and the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to repel the Russian invasion. In particular, they reviewed the current needs of the Ukrainian army.

Yermak also emphasized that the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system remains extremely acute, as Ukrainian cities and towns suffer from Russian air attacks every day and night.

In his turn, Jake Sullivan congratulated Ukraine and the entire team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the decision of the EU leaders to allocate EUR 50 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program.

He noted that the U.S. Presidential Administration is engaged in an active dialogue with congressmen of both parties to reach agreement with the U.S. Congress on approving funding for Ukraine,

- the statement said.

The head of the OP thanked Jake Sullivan, the entire team of U.S. President Joseph Biden, both houses and parties of the U.S. Congress and the entire American people for their constant attention and unwavering support for Ukraine, which is countering Russian aggression and fighting for freedom and democracy in Europe.

Yermak and Nuland: they talked about defense support and further cooperation between Ukraine and the USA31.01.24, 23:49 • 106278 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
victoria-nulandVictoria Nuland
telegramTelegram
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising