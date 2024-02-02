Yermak discussed with Sullivan the current situation at the front and assistance to Ukraine

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, during which the parties discussed, among other things, the current situation at the front and assistance to Ukraine. Yermak reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan, and noted the results of his recent meeting with Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Christopher Smith in Kyiv, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Yermak and Sullivan discussed the current situation at the front and the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to repel the Russian invasion. In particular, they reviewed the current needs of the Ukrainian army.

Yermak also emphasized that the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system remains extremely acute, as Ukrainian cities and towns suffer from Russian air attacks every day and night.

In his turn, Jake Sullivan congratulated Ukraine and the entire team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the decision of the EU leaders to allocate EUR 50 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program.

He noted that the U.S. Presidential Administration is engaged in an active dialogue with congressmen of both parties to reach agreement with the U.S. Congress on approving funding for Ukraine, - the statement said.

The head of the OP thanked Jake Sullivan, the entire team of U.S. President Joseph Biden, both houses and parties of the U.S. Congress and the entire American people for their constant attention and unwavering support for Ukraine, which is countering Russian aggression and fighting for freedom and democracy in Europe.

