Yermak and Nuland: they talked about defense support and further cooperation between Ukraine and the USA

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland. The meeting was reported by the press service of the Presidential Office, UNN reported.

Details

On behalf of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak thanked the U.S. for its powerful defense and economic assistance and noted that continued comprehensive support is critical to bringing our country's victory closer.

Last year was a record-breaking year for the development of Ukrainian-American relations. The President of Ukraine and his team are determined to continue maintaining the high dynamics of bilateral dialogue, which strengthens Ukraine's ability to effectively fight the aggressor. - the Head of the President's Office emphasized.

Yermak also briefed the American guests on the situation at the front line and the priority needs of the Defense Forces in weapons and military equipment. The interlocutors emphasized the importance of the exchange of prisoners of war that took place today.

Nuland is confident that the US Congress will vote for additional aid to Ukraine

The parties also touched upon expectations regarding the decisions of the participants of the NATO summit to be held in July 2024 in Washington.

The President of Ukraine and our citizens expect that the NATO summit will properly assess Ukraine's efforts on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration and make historic decisions regarding our country. - said the Head of the Presidential Office.

The head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office informed Victoria Nuland about the establishment of the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law and the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine", which are aimed at strengthening the dialogue between the Ukrainian government and business.

During the meeting, they also noted the progress in the implementation of reforms in our country and emphasized further priority steps for their implementation.

Optional

