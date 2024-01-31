Yermak and Nuland: they talked about defense support and further cooperation between Ukraine and the USA

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 19771 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104804 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132912 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132723 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173549 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170563 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278565 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178093 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167070 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148762 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 39777 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100503 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100067 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101988 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 55479 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 19956 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246809 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231992 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257394 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 20390 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132928 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104881 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104947 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121167 views
Actual
Yermak and Nuland: they talked about defense support and further cooperation between Ukraine and the USA

Yermak and Nuland: they talked about defense support and further cooperation between Ukraine and the USA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106278 views

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak thanked the United States for its defense and economic assistance to Ukraine and discussed expectations from the decisions of the 2024 NATO Summit regarding Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland. The meeting was reported by the press service of the Presidential Office, UNN reported.

Image

Details

On behalf of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak thanked the U.S. for its powerful defense and economic assistance and noted that continued comprehensive support is critical to bringing our country's victory closer.

Last year was a record-breaking year for the development of Ukrainian-American relations. The President of Ukraine and his team are determined to continue maintaining the high dynamics of bilateral dialogue, which strengthens Ukraine's ability to effectively fight the aggressor. 

- the Head of the President's Office emphasized.

Yermak also briefed the American guests on the situation at the front line and the priority needs of the Defense Forces in weapons and military equipment. The interlocutors emphasized the importance of the exchange of prisoners of war that took place today.

Nuland is confident that the US Congress will vote for additional aid to Ukraine31.01.24, 20:47 • 104363 views

The parties also touched upon expectations regarding the decisions of the participants of the NATO summit to be held in July 2024 in Washington.

The President of Ukraine and our citizens expect that the NATO summit will properly assess Ukraine's efforts on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration and make historic decisions regarding our country. 

 - said the Head of the Presidential Office.

The head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office informed Victoria Nuland about the establishment of the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law and the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine", which are aimed at strengthening the dialogue between the Ukrainian government and business.

During the meeting, they also noted the progress in the implementation of reforms in our country and emphasized further priority steps for their implementation.

Image

Optional

Earlier, UNN wrote about this meeting with reference to US Ambassador Bridget Brink, and   Defense Minister Rustem Umerov himself in the social network X.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
victoria-nulandVictoria Nuland
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
rustem-umierovRustem Umerov
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising