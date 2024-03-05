Victoria Nuland will resign in the coming weeks

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Tuesday, March 5, that his deputy, Victoria Nuland, will soon resign. UNN reports this with reference to the website of the State Department.

Victoria Nuland has informed me that she intends to step down as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the coming weeks - Blinken said in a statement.

According to him, diplomats and students will be studying her leadership for years to come.

"Her efforts have been indispensable in confronting Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in building a global coalition to ensure his strategic failure, and in helping Ukraine reach the day when it can stand on its own two feet - democratically, economically and militarily," Blinken said.

He also said that Nuland's duties would be temporarily performed by Deputy Secretary of State John Bass.

