Victoria Nuland will resign in the coming weeks

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26242 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 94163 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 62379 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 256322 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 221203 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187213 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228271 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250938 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156892 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371997 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 34063 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 94163 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 256322 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 203654 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 221203 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17541 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25920 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 26053 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 59587 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 66938 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Victoria Nuland will resign in the coming weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22770 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announces that Victoria Nuland will soon resign as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

Victoria Nuland will resign in the coming weeks

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Tuesday, March 5, that his deputy, Victoria Nuland, will soon resign. UNN reports this with reference to the website of the State Department. 

Victoria Nuland has informed me that she intends to step down as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the coming weeks 

- Blinken said in a statement.

According to him,  diplomats and students  will be studying her leadership for years to come. 

"Her efforts have been indispensable in confronting Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in building a global coalition to ensure his strategic failure, and in helping Ukraine reach the day when it can stand on its own two feet - democratically, economically and militarily," Blinken said. 

He also said that Nuland's duties would be temporarily performed by Deputy Secretary of State John Bass.

Nuland: Putin will get some "pleasant surprises" on the battlefield, and Ukraine will achieve great success31.01.24, 21:40 • 97324 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
United States Department of State
Victoria Nuland
Anthony Blinken
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14