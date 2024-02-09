ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Times: Nuland wanted to reconcile Zelensky and Zaluzhny

Times: Nuland wanted to reconcile Zelensky and Zaluzhny

Kyiv  •  UNN

 124748 views

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland offers to settle the differences between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Zaluzhnyy over Zelenskyy's intention to dismiss the general.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland offered to smooth out the differences between President Zelensky and Armed Forces Chief Zaluzhny when she learned of the president's intention to dismiss the general. This was reported by the Times newspaper with reference to informed sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, following the leak of information about Zaluzhny's dismissal, Nuland and US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Kyiv on January 31.

According to the source, Umerov explained Zaluzhny's upcoming replacement by the fact that the general had not provided Zelenskyy's office with plans for the 2024 military campaign. He also said that Zaluzhnyi was skeptical of Zelenskyi's orders and public statements, considering them unrealistic, and that he was also conducting direct negotiations with allies on arms supplies, excluding the Defense Ministry from the process.

Sources said that Nuland was dissatisfied with Zaluzhny's dismissal and offered to "smooth out the differences" between the parties.

"Against this background, it is not surprising that tensions between Ukraine's two top leaders have reached a boiling point. However, Zelensky's choice of General Syrsky, the former commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces, as the new commander-in-chief suggests a different agenda

journalists say.

Zelensky held a closed meeting with journalists to explain his decision to dismiss Zaluzhnyi08.02.24, 23:00 • 38220 views

Context

On February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Valeriy Zaluzhnyy from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi was appointed to this position.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
the-timesThe Times
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
victoria-nulandVictoria Nuland
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
kyivKyiv

