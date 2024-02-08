Zelensky held a closed meeting with journalists to explain his decision to dismiss Zaluzhnyi

On the evening of February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a closed meeting with journalists. The main topic of the closed press conference was the dismissal of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from the post of Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the appointment of Oleksandr Syrskyi in his place. This was reported by Ukrayinska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach, UNN reported.

The key topic of the meeting was the change of the Commander-in-Chief. The President explained his logic behind this important event. - the journalist said.

Details

The journalist noted that the President spoke with the media for two hours, and most of the time was devoted to the topic of the highly publicized personnel changes in the Armed Forces.

Zelenskyy explained what guided his decision Ukraine's general Zaluzhny's and to appoint a former commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, the journalist did not recount the President's arguments for Zaluzhny's dismissal, as the format of the meeting provides for restrictions on the disclosure of information from it.

The press conference also touched upon the issue of surveillance of the Bigus.info team. The participants also discussed issues of urgent international politics, assistance from Western partners and domestic issues.

Context

In the evening of February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees dismissing Valeriy Zaluzhnyy from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointing Oleksandr Syrskyy to this position. Another decree dismissed Syrskyi from the post of Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky saidthat the new Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, will present the reboot team of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the coming days.

Zelenskyy also emphasizedthat after the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief, he said he expected a number of changes in the Armed Forces. These include a detailed plan of the Armed Forces for 2024, an effective rotation system, improving the quality of training for soldiers, and more.