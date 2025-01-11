47 of 74 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 74 drones overnight, destroying 47 drones in 11 regions and detecting 27 imitators, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 11 (from 20:00 on January 10), the enemy attacked with 74 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 47 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. 27 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The downing of downed enemy drones in seven regions of Ukraine reportedly damaged commercial buildings, institutions, private homes, and vehicles. Preliminary, the consequences are being eliminated without casualties, and the victims are being provided with assistance.

