In the Vatican, the Ring of the Fisherman and the seal of Pope Francis were annulled

The College of Cardinals in the Vatican held its final meeting before the conclave. During the meeting, the Fisherman's Ring and the lead seal of Pope Francis were annulled, UNN reports with reference to Vatican News.

Details

Today, the College of Cardinals held the last, twelfth in a row, general meeting in preparation for the Conclave, which will begin tomorrow, May 7.

As reported during the briefing by Matteo Bruni, Director of the Vatican Press Service, 173 cardinals took part in the meeting, including 130 participants of the future conclave.

During the meeting of the College of Cardinals, 26 speeches were made on various topics. In particular, it was about the reforms of Pope Francis, which need to be further developed. Legislation concerning cases of sexual violence, economic issues, the formation of the Curia, synodality, efforts to support peace and care for creation were singled out. The theme of communion was emphasized as a vocation of the new Pope, who should be a "builder of bridges", a pastor, a teacher of humanity and the face of the Church, which follows the merciful Samaritan. It was noted that in a period of wars, violence and deep polarization, a Pope of mercy, synodality and hope is needed.

They also spoke about canon law and the powers of the Pope, about the style of performing cardinal service, about the need to hold meetings of cardinals during consistories. The reports also included such topics as the date of Easter, the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea and ecumenical dialogue. They also talked about Christian initiation and education as missionary actions, about the need to preserve the memory of the testimony of martyrs in areas where wars are going on and where there are restrictions on religious freedom.

During this meeting, the "Fisherman's Ring" of Pope Francis and the seal were also annulled. A call was made for a permanent ceasefire and negotiations in those parts of the world where wars are ongoing.

