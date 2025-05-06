$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

In the Vatican, the Ring of the Fisherman and the seal of Pope Francis were annulled

Kyiv

The College of Cardinals held its final meeting before the conclave, where it annulled the Ring of the Fisherman and the lead seal of Pope Francis. The meeting discussed the Pope's reforms and the need for peace.

In the Vatican, the Ring of the Fisherman and the seal of Pope Francis were annulled

The College of Cardinals in the Vatican held its final meeting before the conclave. During the meeting, the Fisherman's Ring and the lead seal of Pope Francis were annulled, UNN reports with reference to Vatican News.

Details

Today, the College of Cardinals held the last, twelfth in a row, general meeting in preparation for the Conclave, which will begin tomorrow, May 7.

As reported during the briefing by Matteo Bruni, Director of the Vatican Press Service, 173 cardinals took part in the meeting, including 130 participants of the future conclave.

Add

During the meeting of the College of Cardinals, 26 speeches were made on various topics. In particular, it was about the reforms of Pope Francis, which need to be further developed. Legislation concerning cases of sexual violence, economic issues, the formation of the Curia, synodality, efforts to support peace and care for creation were singled out. The theme of communion was emphasized as a vocation of the new Pope, who should be a "builder of bridges", a pastor, a teacher of humanity and the face of the Church, which follows the merciful Samaritan. It was noted that in a period of wars, violence and deep polarization, a Pope of mercy, synodality and hope is needed.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?06.05.25, 12:43 • 83972 views

They also spoke about canon law and the powers of the Pope, about the style of performing cardinal service, about the need to hold meetings of cardinals during consistories. The reports also included such topics as the date of Easter, the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea and ecumenical dialogue. They also talked about Christian initiation and education as missionary actions, about the need to preserve the memory of the testimony of martyrs in areas where wars are going on and where there are restrictions on religious freedom.

During this meeting, the "Fisherman's Ring" of Pope Francis and the seal were also annulled. A call was made for a permanent ceasefire and negotiations in those parts of the world where wars are ongoing.

Conclave on May 7: historical facts about the election of the Pope02.05.25, 13:52 • 4342 views

Antonina Tumanova

