Kyiv is cleaning up the aftermath of Russia's nighttime drone attack: the extent of the damage is shown

In Kyiv, the liquidation of the consequences of the night attack by Russian troops with drones continues, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported and showed the scale of the destruction in photos, UNN writes.

Details

"On the night of January 10, the enemy attacked the capital with attack UAVs. In Solomyansky district, a drone hit the technical floor of a 16-story residential building. Fortunately, a fire was avoided," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

A car was reportedly damaged in the yard. "Preliminary, no casualties," the report said.

"As of 10:30 a.m., the dangerous structures on the roof and technical floor have been cleared. Work is underway on the stairwell," the SES said.

Twenty-eight rescuers and five vehicles from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Recall

In the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, fragments of an enemy drone damaged a high-rise building. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on January 10, with no casualties.