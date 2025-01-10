Kyiv is cleaning up the aftermath of Russia's nighttime drone attack: the extent of the damage is shown

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 15652 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138853 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122728 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130734 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166166 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109824 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160221 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104329 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 73796 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124634 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123101 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 68632 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83111 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138867 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166174 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160229 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188193 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177518 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123101 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124634 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141087 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132878 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150256 views
Kyiv is cleaning up the aftermath of Russia's nighttime drone attack: the extent of the damage is shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30111 views

A Russian drone hit the technical floor of a 16-story building in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. Rescuers are clearing dangerous structures, and a car was also damaged.

In Kyiv, the liquidation of the consequences of the night attack by Russian troops with drones continues, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported and showed the scale of the destruction in photos, UNN writes.

Details

"On the night of January 10, the enemy attacked the capital with attack UAVs. In Solomyansky district, a drone hit the technical floor of a 16-story residential building. Fortunately, a fire was avoided," the State Emergency Service reported on social media. 

A car was reportedly damaged in the yard. "Preliminary, no casualties," the report said. 

"As of 10:30 a.m., the dangerous structures on the roof and technical floor have been cleared. Work is underway on the stairwell," the SES said.

Twenty-eight rescuers and five vehicles from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Recall

In the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, fragments of an enemy drone damaged a high-rise building. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on January 10, with no casualties.

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

