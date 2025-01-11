Number of dolphins killed after fuel oil spill in Kerch Strait almost doubles

Since January 5, the number of dolphins that died after a fuel oil spill following the Russian tanker accident in the Kerch Strait has almost doubled, Krym.Realii reports, citing the Delphi Dolphin Rescue Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the center, a total of 58 dead dolphins were found, the condition of the bodies showing that they died no more than 3 weeks ago. Also, 58 very old cetacean bodies were found, whose deaths occurred long before the fuel oil spill.

After going to sea, the Delphi employees found aphaline and azovs floating among oil films and small fractions of fuel oil 5 km offshore in the area of the tanker wreck.

Addendum

Earlier, Delphi reported that since the Russian tanker accident, as of January 5, 61 dead cetaceans have been found, with the death of 32 individuals allegedly related to the fuel oil spill in the Black Sea.

Fuel oil discharge off the coast of occupied Crimea: more than 30 dolphins killed, kilometers of pollution