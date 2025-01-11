Number of dolphins killed after fuel oil spill in Kerch Strait almost doubles

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 24667 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 141343 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124062 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131958 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132161 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167686 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110083 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161430 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104368 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113912 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 81044 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126371 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124897 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 77151 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 91699 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 141411 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 167727 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161466 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189339 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178632 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124897 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126371 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141561 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133308 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150632 views
Number of dolphins killed after fuel oil spill in Kerch Strait almost doubles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44422 views

The number of dolphins killed after the Kerch Strait fuel oil spill has risen to 58. Scientists have found live dolphins swimming among the oil films in the area of the accident.

Since January 5, the number of dolphins that died after a fuel oil spill following the Russian tanker accident in the Kerch Strait has almost doubled, Krym.Realii reports, citing the Delphi Dolphin Rescue Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the center, a total of 58 dead dolphins were found, the condition of the bodies showing that they died no more than 3 weeks ago. Also, 58 very old cetacean bodies were found, whose deaths occurred long before the fuel oil spill.

After going to sea, the Delphi employees found aphaline and azovs floating among oil films and small fractions of fuel oil 5 km offshore in the area of the tanker wreck.

Addendum

Earlier, Delphi reported that since the Russian tanker accident, as of January 5, 61 dead cetaceans have been found, with the death of 32 individuals allegedly related to the fuel oil spill in the Black Sea.

Fuel oil discharge off the coast of occupied Crimea: more than 30 dolphins killed, kilometers of pollution06.01.25, 10:29 • 25249 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea

