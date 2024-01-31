Nuland says US bombs are on their way to the front line

American small-diameter guided aerial bombs are now heading to the front. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland during a briefing in Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to her, the United States continues to provide Ukraine with security support, including new weapons.

"We continue to provide security support in all categories, including new investments and new weapons systems, such as the Small Diameter Bomb , which is on its way to the front line," Nuland said.

The American official also added that the United States supports the rebirth of both Ukraine's defense industry and its own to "ensure that we can continue to fight those who want to steal our freedom.

Also, according to the State Department official, they are working with Ukraine, in particular, to strengthen the climate for international investment.

"We are also working together, and we talked about this today, to strengthen the climate for international investment and to continue to build Ukrainian institutions, fight corruption, and push out the shadow economy so that American companies and companies from around the world can invest in Ukraine. Obviously, Ukraine's victory is vital here in Ukraine, but it is also vital for the freedom and security of all of us," said Victoria Nuland.

Recall

According to Politico, the Pentagon has successfully tested a new GLSDB long-range precision-guided bomb, which is expected to arrive in Ukraine as early as Wednesday.