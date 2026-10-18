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Zelenskyy's statements about Starlink are irresponsible - U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

Scott Bessent denied that the U.S. had ordered restrictions on Starlink's operation in Ukraine. He urged Zelenskyy to be more careful with his statements.

Zelenskyy's statements about Starlink are irresponsible - U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements regarding the United States restricting the operation of Starlink and Starshield "extremely irresponsible." He said this in an interview with NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio categorically stated that no one in the Trump administration ordered the restriction of Starlink's operation for Ukraine. And I consider it extremely irresponsible for President Zelenskyy to make such accusations

 - Bessent's statement said.

He added that Zelenskyy "should be extremely careful with statements that do not correspond to reality."

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. government was not involved in restricting Starlink's operation in Ukraine.

At the same time, the media reported that the decision to restrict the operation of the Starshield satellite system, which the Ukrainian military uses for communications and drone control, came from the White House.

Reminder

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Ukraine currently does not have access to Starshield for long-range strikes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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