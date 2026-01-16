Zelenskyy voiced expectations from the energy "Ramstein"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the energy "Ramstein" to become a platform for agreements with partners on the continued transfer of air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine to protect its energy infrastructure, UNN reports.

What is the energy "Ramstein" for? We are talking about all systems that protect our energy in our state. The issue is not only about "Patriot" systems, which will never be enough. Ukraine has many different systems brought in during the war. This requires constant missile packages. - Zelenskyy noted.

The President added that Ukraine received a significant package this morning.

Now it's in Ukraine, I can talk about it. But it comes with such effort, blood, and people's lives – to get these packages. When you understand how much is in warehouses, in which country, how much of all this there is, that it's just sitting there... But there is internal legislation, of course, that limits giving out the minimum. The minimum in one country or another must be in storage. But what are the rules, honestly? What are the laws, honestly? If we have a war, we really need this. And some countries don't have a war. - Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine convenes Energy Ramstein to receive additional aid

The Head of State emphasized that the energy "Ramstein" is a platform where agreements must be reached on continuation. Because what is coming in does not mean that winter will end tomorrow. And it does not mean that the enemy will stop bombing tomorrow.

In my opinion, Ukraine needs to be respected here. Precisely respected. Because the words "strong people of Ukraine" are not enough. This is not enough. A strong people holds on just like every soldier on our front holds on. And this strong people must be maximally provided for and protected. Therefore, from "Ramstein" we expect quick deliveries of what our partners have. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Energy "Ramstein" to take place in the coming days - Shmyhal