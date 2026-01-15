$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Guardian

Ukraine convenes Energy Ramstein to receive additional aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy are convening Energy Ramstein on behalf of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Ukraine expects additional contributions and commitments from allies.

Ukraine convenes Energy Ramstein to receive additional aid

At the instruction of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministry of Energy, is convening an Energy Ramstein. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

At the instruction of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with the Ministry of Energy, we are convening an Energy Ramstein, at which we expect to receive additional contributions and specific commitments from allies 

- Sybiha reported.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomats are in constant contact with the European Energy Community regarding the replenishment of the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine and the purchase of equipment at the expense of the fund.

Italy has already started delivering high-power industrial boilers (from 550 to 3000 KW) for a total amount of 1.85 million euros, which will help the most affected communities. We are also engaging all international mechanisms. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The Energy Charter. Other international organizations 

- Sybiha added.

According to him, all foreign diplomatic institutions have also been instructed to maximize donor support for targeted assistance to the most affected regions and communities, including energy equipment.

The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - the city authorities have lost time: Zelenskyy on the energy situation

Let's add

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also added that this week we already have a large package of 200 million dollars from Norway – for the purchase of gas and equipment. 

In the near future, we expect new bilateral packages of energy support from other partners. Tomorrow there will be news in this direction. Additional bilateral packages to support air defense capabilities are also on the way. There will also be new announcements tomorrow. After all, the best help for Ukraine's energy system is every Russian missile and drone that did not reach its target 

- Sybiha summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine