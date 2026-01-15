Ukraine convenes Energy Ramstein to receive additional aid

At the instruction of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministry of Energy, is convening an Energy Ramstein. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomats are in constant contact with the European Energy Community regarding the replenishment of the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine and the purchase of equipment at the expense of the fund.

Italy has already started delivering high-power industrial boilers (from 550 to 3000 KW) for a total amount of 1.85 million euros, which will help the most affected communities. We are also engaging all international mechanisms. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The Energy Charter. Other international organizations - Sybiha added.

According to him, all foreign diplomatic institutions have also been instructed to maximize donor support for targeted assistance to the most affected regions and communities, including energy equipment.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also added that this week we already have a large package of 200 million dollars from Norway – for the purchase of gas and equipment.