Zelenskyy to meet with NATO Secretary General today - Reuters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London today, October 10 , despite the fact that the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense was postponed. This was reported by Reuters and UNN.

Details

Starmer's spokesman said that Zelensky's visit to London coincides with Rutte's.

"He (Starmer - ed.) will reaffirm the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression," the spokesman told reporters, adding that the British leader described the war with Russia as a "critical point.

Zelenskiy visited Croatia on Wednesday and will meet with Pope Francis on Friday.

The day before, the President of Ukraine announced talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The purpose of the meetings is to discuss strengthening Ukraine's military component before the Ramstein meeting.