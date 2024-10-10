ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 62764 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102975 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166210 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137410 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142897 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138945 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181850 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112058 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172442 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104742 views

Actual
Zelenskyy to meet with NATO Secretary General today - Reuters

Zelenskyy to meet with NATO Secretary General today - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12816 views

Today, President Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Rutte and British Prime Minister Starmer in London. The visit will take place despite the postponement of the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London today, October 10 , despite the fact that the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense was postponed. This was reported by Reuters  and UNN.

Details 

Starmer's spokesman said that Zelensky's visit to London coincides with Rutte's. 

"He (Starmer - ed.) will reaffirm the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression," the spokesman told reporters, adding that the British leader described the war with Russia as a "critical point.

Zelenskiy visited Croatia on Wednesday and will meet with Pope Francis on Friday.

The day before, the President of Ukraine announced talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The purpose of the meetings is to discuss strengthening Ukraine's military component before the Ramstein meeting.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
mark-rutteMark Rutte
reutersReuters
natoNATO
pope-francisPope Francis
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
croatiaCroatia
italyItaly
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

