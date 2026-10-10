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Zelenskyy spoke with Macron during Russia's attack on Kyiv: what they agreed on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

During the shelling of Kyiv, Zelenskyy discussed additional air defense packages and increased pressure on Russia with Macron. Sanctions were also discussed.

Zelenskyy spoke with Macron during Russia's attack on Kyiv: what they agreed on

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during the Russian bombardment of Kyiv on October 10. He reported this on social media, UNN reports.

Details

The need for additional air defense packages for Ukraine is obvious, and we are working with all partners to secure the relevant decisions. Unfortunately, the threat of further missile strikes remains particularly acute these days. It is important to respond by increasing pressure on Russia, and joint, bold steps must be

- Zelenskyy's statement reads.

The two presidents also discussed the challenges arising from the easing of sanctions against petroleum products.

The Russians must feel that they will no longer have the potential to prolong the war. We are coordinating substantively and preparing meetings

 - Zelenskyy summarized.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia, noting that this was how Russia thanked the United States for lifting sanctions on diesel exports.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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