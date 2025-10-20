$41.730.10
Zelenskyy revealed whether conditions regarding territorial exchange and 'regime' change were discussed with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during his meeting with Donald Trump, conditions for territorial exchange were not discussed, but it is clear that a poor territorial solution could lead to other issues being resolved without Kyiv. He also noted that Russians are afraid of the decision to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Zelenskyy revealed whether conditions regarding territorial exchange and 'regime' change were discussed with Trump

Conditions regarding the exchange of territories, changes in the "regime" were not mentioned during the meeting with US President Donald Trump. However, it is clear from the negotiations that if Ukraine "swallows" a bad territorial decision, then they will try to resolve everything else without Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

This was not mentioned now. But it is clear from our negotiations that if Ukraine "swallows what was put on the plate," that is, a bad territorial decision, then they will try to resolve everything else without us.

Zelenskyy answered the question of whether there were conditions regarding exchange, army, language, religion, or change of "regime" during the meeting with Trump.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that during the conversation about a ceasefire, the American side again relayed the Russian story that Ukraine would allegedly prepare for an offensive, and that Kyiv should not be given a pause.

I say: "I just don't quite understand how we will violate the security guarantees signed with you if we have a real end to the war?" As an example, South Korea, which has US security guarantees, developed and grew into a cool country, while North Korea is North Korea. And there is no final document, there is no final peace agreement on the Korean Peninsula. If we have such a fundamental agreement, and such a long path to it, then who can violate security guarantees, who is an enemy to themselves? If I don't have a peace agreement, but we have a halt, a ceasefire, and strong security guarantees that Putin will not go again, why should I violate this? Our position is absolutely logical, and many of our partners support it on this basis.

- Zelenskyy said.

Putin will not end the war without getting a part of Ukraine - Trump19.10.25, 18:10 • 16304 views

Zelenskyy on the reaction of European partners after the meeting in Washington

We communicated with our Washington group, so to speak - and not all leaders whose countries are in the European Union were there. For example, the prime ministers of Norway and Great Britain were present, who are not members of the European Union. But still, it's like one family, a family with appropriate steps, values, and a position towards Ukraine. They also view it this way: if it's peace, then it doesn't matter where to meet, that's true, but the main thing is to have a result. If it's some unclear configuration, then we need to figure it out. And also the change in rhetoric that occurred regarding long-range weapons... We need to work on this.

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy once again emphasized that the Russians are afraid of the decision regarding Tomahawk.

The corresponding weapon is not only in the US, and if the US takes a step forward, the "Russians" understand that I will agree in Europe on "Tomahawks" and other necessary weapons.

- the President noted.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians' position on Donbas has not changed: they demand that Ukraine cede the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Zelenskyy emphasized that the so-called "referendum" was illegal, and Russia's demands are far from reality.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Donald Trump
European Union
North Korea
South Korea
Norway
Great Britain
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine