Putin will not end the war without getting a part of Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that, in his opinion, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not end the war without obtaining a part of Ukrainian territories. He said this in a comment to Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

He wanted to take something. That is, they fought, and he has already gained a lot. He won certain territories - Trump stated.

Addition

The Financial Times writes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war in Ukraine, as he is confident that he can win. In addition, he sees his "historical mission" in this war to become the greatest ruler in Russian history.

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, during a recent conversation with US President Donald Trump, made it clear that he might agree to return the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to Ukraine. In return, he demands full control over Donetsk region as a condition for ending the war.