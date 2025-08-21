Zelenskyy revealed the real situation at the front and reported on the ratio of drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed the situation at the front, emphasizing the effectiveness of Ukrainian troops in key areas and highlighting the need for international support to counter new threats, particularly enemy drones.

Zelenskyy announced this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops are successfully eliminating enemy breakthroughs.

In the Pokrovsk direction – where there was infiltration through our lines, we are destroying the occupiers who advanced deep. 90% of them have been destroyed, almost 100% – emphasized the President.

According to the head of state, in Donetsk Oblast, the 54th brigade is restoring positions, and in Luhansk, positive results of combat operations are observed.

The Zaporizhzhia direction remains active: the Russian side is building up forces and transferring units from the Kursk front.

Our positions have not been lost, but the enemy continues to transfer troops – noted the president.

In Kupyansk and on the northern borders, counter-sabotage operations against enemy groups are ongoing, and in Sumy Oblast, no threats of advance are observed.

The Ukrainian presence in Kursk Oblast prevents the transfer of tens of thousands of Russian military personnel to Donetsk Oblast and other key directions.

The President also drew attention to the problem of countering drones:

The "Russians" have increased the number of drones, we have not yet increased due to lack of funding. Despite the fact that there are opportunities. Today, in the main directions, it's 1.1 to 1 in our favor, but we cannot compare this with what it was a month ago – 1.4 to 1, and with the real capabilities we have in terms of production – 2.5–3 to 1 - emphasized the head of state.

Zelenskyy confirmed that negotiations are underway for additional support from international partners and for funding specifically for UAV production.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not compromise on its territories, including Donbas and Crimea. He emphasized that legally, Ukraine does not recognize any occupation.