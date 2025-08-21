$41.380.02
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Hryvnia
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy revealed the real situation at the front and reported on the ratio of drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed the situation at the front, emphasizing the effectiveness of Ukrainian troops and highlighting the need for international support. He also drew attention to the issue of countering drones, noting a change in the ratio in favor of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed the situation at the front, emphasizing the effectiveness of Ukrainian troops in key areas and highlighting the need for international support to counter new threats, particularly enemy drones.

Zelenskyy announced this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops are successfully eliminating enemy breakthroughs.

In the Pokrovsk direction – where there was infiltration through our lines, we are destroying the occupiers who advanced deep. 90% of them have been destroyed, almost 100%

– emphasized the President.

According to the head of state, in Donetsk Oblast, the 54th brigade is restoring positions, and in Luhansk, positive results of combat operations are observed.

The Zaporizhzhia direction remains active: the Russian side is building up forces and transferring units from the Kursk front.

Our positions have not been lost, but the enemy continues to transfer troops

– noted the president.

In Kupyansk and on the northern borders, counter-sabotage operations against enemy groups are ongoing, and in Sumy Oblast, no threats of advance are observed.

The Ukrainian presence in Kursk Oblast prevents the transfer of tens of thousands of Russian military personnel to Donetsk Oblast and other key directions.

The President also drew attention to the problem of countering drones:

The "Russians" have increased the number of drones, we have not yet increased due to lack of funding. Despite the fact that there are opportunities. Today, in the main directions, it's 1.1 to 1 in our favor, but we cannot compare this with what it was a month ago – 1.4 to 1, and with the real capabilities we have in terms of production – 2.5–3 to 1

 - emphasized the head of state.

Zelenskyy confirmed that negotiations are underway for additional support from international partners and for funding specifically for UAV production.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not compromise on its territories, including Donbas and Crimea. He emphasized that legally, Ukraine does not recognize any occupation.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk