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Zelenskyy reported a significant increase in Russian shelling and discussed strengthening Ukraine’s defense with Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Zelenskyy informed Tusk about the increase in Russian shelling and destabilizing activity. The parties agreed on security and diplomatic coordination.

Zelenskyy reported a significant increase in Russian shelling and discussed strengthening Ukraine’s defense with Tusk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, during which they discussed strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid a significant increase in Russian shelling and the destabilizing activity of the russian federation. The head of state said this in his address, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the Polish side fully understands the security situation and the threats Ukraine is facing. The President informed Tusk about current defense needs and opportunities to strengthen Ukraine’s positions.

There is significantly more shelling now and significantly more Russian destabilizing activity

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine and Poland are coordinating their positions ahead of meetings in the EU

During the conversation, the sides also discussed joint steps to strengthen security and counter Russian aggression.

Poland’s positions are strong, and it is fundamentally important that we work together to guarantee security

– the President of Ukraine noted.

Zelenskyy and Tusk paid particular attention to diplomatic coordination ahead of meetings at the level of the European Union in Brussels.

The head of state thanked the Polish prime minister for supporting Ukraine and understanding the existing security threats. Zelenskyy did not announce any specific agreements on new packages of military aid following the conversation.

Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have fallen to their lowest point, but the Americans do not plan to stop providing intelligence — WSJ11.10.26, 15:20 • 6278 views

Stepan Haftko

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