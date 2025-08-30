Zelenskyy named countries ready to be a platform for negotiations on ending the war

Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Switzerland are ready to be a platform for negotiations on ending the war. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address, as reported by UNN.

Today, Rustem Umerov reported to me. He returned after meetings in Turkey and the Emirates. There were also meetings in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. We are also working with Switzerland. Each of these countries is ready to be a platform for negotiations on ending the war. I thank them for this

The President is awaiting a report after Andriy Yermak's meetings in America – he spoke with Steve Witkoff.

We are preparing for meetings in Europe already this week. We are doing everything to ensure a strong reaction to Russia's actions. I thank everyone who helps us