Zelenskyy named countries ready to be a platform for negotiations on ending the war
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced that Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Switzerland are ready to be a platform for negotiations on ending the war. He thanked these countries for their readiness.
Today, Rustem Umerov reported to me. He returned after meetings in Turkey and the Emirates. There were also meetings in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. We are also working with Switzerland. Each of these countries is ready to be a platform for negotiations on ending the war. I thank them for this
The President is awaiting a report after Andriy Yermak's meetings in America – he spoke with Steve Witkoff.
We are preparing for meetings in Europe already this week. We are doing everything to ensure a strong reaction to Russia's actions. I thank everyone who helps us
Addition
Zelenskyy announced that a meeting with European leaders is planned for next week, as it is necessary to clarify security guarantees and move forward together.
