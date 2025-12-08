$42.060.13
Zelenskyy arrives in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United Kingdom. He will meet with the British Prime Minister, the leaders of France and Germany, and then fly to Belgium.

Zelenskyy arrives in Britain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Great Britain, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The publication notes that the Ukrainian leader is to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French leader Emmanuel Macron, and German leader Friedrich Merz today at 3:00 PM, and then fly to Belgium to meet with other key allies.

The publication also provides an approximate schedule of the remaining events for today:

2:30 PM — Macron is expected to arrive at Downing Street;

2:35 PM – a meeting of representatives of the "European Troika" (Great Britain, Germany, and France) will take place first;

2:50 PM — then short statements from Zelenskyy, Starmer, Macron, and Merz are expected, followed by their meeting at 3:00 PM. 4:05 PM - Zelenskyy and Starmer will hold a bilateral meeting.

5:00 PM — a joint phone call will take place with the leaders of Finland, Italy, NATO, and the EU.

7:00 PM - Zelenskyy will fly to Belgium.

9:45 PM - the Ukrainian leader will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

10:30 PM - Zelenskyy will conclude a busy day with a meeting with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details08.12.25, 12:37 • 4706 views

