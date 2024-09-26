Zelenskyy arrives at the US Capitol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the US Capitol to meet with lawmakers, UNN reports, citing AFP.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy will hold a brief meeting with Biden on September 25 and an extended one on September 26 at the United Nations. The purpose of the visit is to convey Ukraine's victory plan to the US president, presidential candidates, and Congress.