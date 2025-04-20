$41.380.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

China urged US to stop 'trade war' - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

The Chinese Ambassador to the US called on Washington to stop the trade war which is destroying the world economy. He warned that Beijing is ready to respond in case of conflict escalation by the US.

China urged US to stop 'trade war' - Reuters

China's Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng called on the United States to stop the trade war, but noted that China "is ready to respond in response to the escalation of the trade war." This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During an event in Washington, China's Ambassador to the United States said that President Trump's customs policy "will destroy the world economy."

We should strive for peaceful coexistence, not collide head-on, and help each other succeed, not fall into a zero-sum scenario. The Earth is also large enough to accommodate both China and the United States

- said China's Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng.

Earlier, the United States imposed tariffs on goods and raw materials from China at 125%. China also imposed tariffs on imports of American goods at 125%.

Recall

US President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on critically important natural minerals. This could lead to a new phase of escalation in relations with China.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

