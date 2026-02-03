Zelenskyy approves new structure of Ukraine's defense plan: details of the decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the structure of Ukraine's defense plan in accordance with part three of Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Defense of Ukraine". This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decree of the head of state.

Details

The same decree recognized as invalid the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated March 3, 2020, No. 61/2020 "On the structure of the defense plan of Ukraine."

Several other documents were also recognized as invalid, but their content is unknown, as they are marked "For official use."

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in the prescribed manner, with the participation of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, and the National Bank of Ukraine, shall ensure the development of a defense plan for Ukraine in accordance with the structure approved by this Decree, and submit it for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. - states the decree of the President of Ukraine.

Additionally

The defense plan of Ukraine is an integral part of defense planning. It includes a set of documents that define:

Content, scope, and executors;

The procedure and terms for implementing political, economic, social, military, scientific, scientific-technical, informational, legal, organizational, and other state measures for preparing for armed defense and its defense in the event of armed aggression or armed conflict.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council, approving Denys Shmyhal and Mykhailo Fedorov in new positions. Former head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk was also removed from the composition.