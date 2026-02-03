$42.970.16
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
Zelenskyy approves new structure of Ukraine's defense plan: details of the decree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved a new structure for Ukraine's defense plan. The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to develop a defense plan with the participation of the SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service, and the NBU.

Zelenskyy approves new structure of Ukraine's defense plan: details of the decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the structure of Ukraine's defense plan in accordance with part three of Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Defense of Ukraine". This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decree of the head of state.

Details

The same decree recognized as invalid the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated March 3, 2020, No. 61/2020 "On the structure of the defense plan of Ukraine."

Several other documents were also recognized as invalid, but their content is unknown, as they are marked "For official use."

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in the prescribed manner, with the participation of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, and the National Bank of Ukraine, shall ensure the development of a defense plan for Ukraine in accordance with the structure approved by this Decree, and submit it for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

- states the decree of the President of Ukraine.

Additionally

The defense plan of Ukraine is an integral part of defense planning. It includes a set of documents that define:

  • Content, scope, and executors;
    • The procedure and terms for implementing political, economic, social, military, scientific, scientific-technical, informational, legal, organizational, and other state measures for preparing for armed defense and its defense in the event of armed aggression or armed conflict.

      Recall

      President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council, approving Denys Shmyhal and Mykhailo Fedorov in new positions. Former head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk was also removed from the composition.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

