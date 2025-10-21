Zelenskyy and Sanchez discussed energy aid to Ukraine and agreed to meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, during which they discussed steps to further strengthen our country's defense. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Now, when Russia strikes our energy system every day, every contribution from partners is especially important. Spain promptly allocated specific energy assistance, and I am grateful for that. - Zelenskyy stated.

The parties also discussed substantive steps that could significantly strengthen Ukraine's defense.

Zelenskyy and Sánchez coordinated diplomatic work for this week, agreed on a meeting and new steps to support Ukraine, Ukrainians, and common security in Europe.

Europe's unity can bring the right results for all of us. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

