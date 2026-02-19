Zelenskyy: plan for communities' energy supply for the new heating season is being prepared based on this winter's experience

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 1358 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 13034 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 14881 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 16645 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
07:02 AM • 13703 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 29793 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 65535 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 50744 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 68734 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 37241 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.4m/s
67%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy announces next round of peace talks in SwitzerlandFebruary 19, 02:04 AM • 15059 views
Poland boycotts Paralympic opening ceremony due to Russian and Belarusian participationFebruary 19, 02:43 AM • 9760 views
305 resilience centers are already operating in Ukraine: details from the First LadyVideoFebruary 19, 03:17 AM • 5884 views
US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJFebruary 19, 03:56 AM • 20033 views
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering DisinformationFebruary 19, 05:31 AM • 4634 views
Publications
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 1358 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 1596 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 30557 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 65536 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 41754 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 17537 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 25878 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 27159 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 31791 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 44006 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
FIFA (video game series)

Zelenskyy: plan for communities' energy supply for the new heating season is being prepared based on this winter's experience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing solutions for the reconstruction and renewal of communities' energy supply. A coordination center will be established at the government level to systematize communities' experience.

Zelenskyy: plan for communities' energy supply for the new heating season is being prepared based on this winter's experience

Based on this winter's experience, a decision is being prepared in Ukraine regarding the restructuring and renewal of energy supply to communities, and a corresponding plan for the next heating season will be approved, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a selector meeting on the situation in the regions with electricity and heat supply, writes UNN.

Based on this winter's experience, we are preparing decisions on the restructuring and renewal of energy supply to communities, and the corresponding plan for the next heating season will be considered and approved at the national level.

- Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that "every Ukrainian city, every community that did not allow such internal catastrophes this winter, which were, in particular, in Kyiv, has experience that can and should be taken into account on the scale of all Ukraine."

"We agreed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko that a corresponding coordination center will be created at the government level, which will work to systematize the real experience of communities," Zelenskyy said.

Today, at the selector meeting, according to him, restoration work and provision of people in some regions were also discussed in detail.

"In particular, in Odesa and some communities of the region, in Dnipropetrovsk region, in Mykolaiv region, where conditions are particularly difficult. There were also reports on the situation in Kharkiv and the region, in Poltava region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region. - Zelenskyy said. - We separately analyzed what has been done in Zaporizhzhia and what experience of the region can be scaled in other regions. Ivan Fedorov reported on the work on protecting and restoring critical infrastructure facilities. We will also communicate with the heads of our other regions and effective communities."

"Grateful to everyone who helps!" - the President noted.

Energy situation in Ukraine - expert named regions with the highest risks19.02.26, 13:07 • 992 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv