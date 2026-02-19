Zelenskyy: plan for communities' energy supply for the new heating season is being prepared based on this winter's experience

Based on this winter's experience, a decision is being prepared in Ukraine regarding the restructuring and renewal of energy supply to communities, and a corresponding plan for the next heating season will be approved, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a selector meeting on the situation in the regions with electricity and heat supply, writes UNN.

Based on this winter's experience, we are preparing decisions on the restructuring and renewal of energy supply to communities, and the corresponding plan for the next heating season will be considered and approved at the national level. - Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that "every Ukrainian city, every community that did not allow such internal catastrophes this winter, which were, in particular, in Kyiv, has experience that can and should be taken into account on the scale of all Ukraine."

"We agreed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko that a corresponding coordination center will be created at the government level, which will work to systematize the real experience of communities," Zelenskyy said.

Today, at the selector meeting, according to him, restoration work and provision of people in some regions were also discussed in detail.

"In particular, in Odesa and some communities of the region, in Dnipropetrovsk region, in Mykolaiv region, where conditions are particularly difficult. There were also reports on the situation in Kharkiv and the region, in Poltava region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region. - Zelenskyy said. - We separately analyzed what has been done in Zaporizhzhia and what experience of the region can be scaled in other regions. Ivan Fedorov reported on the work on protecting and restoring critical infrastructure facilities. We will also communicate with the heads of our other regions and effective communities."

"Grateful to everyone who helps!" - the President noted.

