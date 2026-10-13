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WP learned about a "peace plan" for Ukraine with four pillars - what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

The plan provides for the reconstruction of Ukraine, security guarantees, energy integration, and addresses the territorial issue.

WP learned about a "peace plan" for Ukraine with four pillars - what it entails

As part of efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, a U.S.-European settlement is taking shape. The plan has four main pillars. David Ignatius, a Washington Post columnist covering foreign affairs, writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff asked the Ukrainians at Friday's meeting to stop attacks on oil refineries and warned that Trump would make a deal on diesel fuel, according to a U.S. official.

The U.S. allowed the export of Russian diesel to revive peace talks - Reuters13.10.26, 03:54 • 21202 views

According to the publication, a U.S. official said,  "if Zelenskyy agrees to stop attacks on oil refineries," then "we get back to business and go to Moscow." "But what will Ukraine receive — and what will it give up — as part of the U.S.-European settlement that is taking shape?" the author of the publication writes, listing the points below.

"The package will have four main components, according to a U.S. official. The message to Putin will be this: do not simply stop the war with Ukraine. Conclude an economic and security agreement with Europe that will restore stability in the region after the upward spiral of escalation," the article says.

First — reconstruction

As noted, "the reconstruction of Ukraine will be the first pillar." "The World Bank and investment firm BlackRock want to create a framework" to meet financial needs — "to rebuild the country's devastated regions, provide assistance to the families of killed and wounded soldiers, and restore the destroyed economy."

"The negotiators asked Kyiv to provide detailed cost estimates — and guarantees that the money will not be looted by postwar profiteers. So far, the Ukrainians have not provided the figures, but they are expected to do so over the next few days if the peace efforts do not fail," the publication says.

Second — security guarantees

According to the report, "security guarantees will be the second major component." "Ukraine will receive commitments from the United States and European countries that they will provide a military response if Russia attacks again, which, according to the U.S. official, is equivalent to Article 5 of NATO. The official said that Russia would also negotiate with Europe on agreements that would take its ‘security concerns’ into account, although it is unclear what this entails," the publication says.

Third — economic integration

"The third pillar will be the economic integration of Russia, Ukraine, and Europe through an energy agreement. One aspect could be a pipeline transporting Russian oil and gas to Europe, with Ukraine and Russia sharing the profits from it. Such a pipeline could sharply reduce European energy costs, the official said. In addition to providing Russia with ‘long-term access to the European energy market,’ the peace agreement would determine how and when existing economic sanctions would be lifted," the article states.

Fourth — the territorial issue

"The final part of the agreement will be the most unpleasant. ​​Russia, which launched the war hoping to seize all of Ukraine, will agree to a ceasefire along the existing front line, or the ‘line of control,’ as the negotiators call it. For Ukraine, this would mean allowing Russia to control the territory it occupies, including the fiercely disputed territory known as Donbas. One obstacle is that the line of control is unclear, given the small shifts on the front almost every day," the publication says.

What Europe thinks

According to the report, "although European leaders were angered by Trump's diesel deal, they appear determined to continue the diplomatic process led by Kushner and Witkoff." "This is the moment to de-escalate the situation and get back to work," a European diplomat explained.

"The rationale for a settlement now is that this war has turned into a horrific battlefield. (...) It is a war of attrition with enormous losses. In winter, it will turn into an economic battle, as each side tries to undermine the other's economy and intensify the suffering of civilians," the author of the article notes.

And he points out: "Trump has rightly been trying to end the war since taking office. But he still seems unable to understand that putin, the aggressor, wants victory, not a ceasefire." "putin does not appear to be serious about peace," said the European diplomat, citing intelligence reports.  

"With his sanctions-busting deal on diesel fuel, Trump is tragically making it easier for putin to continue this horrific war," the publication concludes.

Trump burned decades of U.S. policy in the fire and sided with Putin - The Atlantic13.10.26, 07:25 • 5048 views

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