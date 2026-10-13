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The U.S. allowed the export of Russian diesel to revive peace talks - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Washington believes that diesel exports will soften Moscow’s position and restore dialogue. The U.S. told Kyiv that Putin is not yet ready for negotiations.

The U.S. allowed the export of Russian diesel to revive peace talks - Reuters

The United States allowed the export of Russian diesel fuel in order to bring Russia back to negotiations on ending the war. Washington believes this will soften the Kremlin’s position and help restore the trilateral dialogue after previous unsuccessful attempts. Reuters reports this, citing three unnamed people familiar with the course of the negotiations, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication’s sources, at a brief meeting in Miami, U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told the Ukrainian delegation that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently not ready for negotiations on ending the war. At the same time, the announced agreement is intended to "help restore contacts."

A third source said that the United States told the Ukrainians that the agreement on diesel fuel could help "soften" Moscow’s position, as it "sends a signal that Trump is open to cooperation" with Russia

- the article says.

The publication also notes that U.S. representatives reminded them of the military and intelligence assistance provided to Kyiv, but did not threaten to halt it over a refusal to stop strikes on oil refineries.

Previously

In the opinion of U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is more interested in concluding a peace agreement than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This was Putin's response to President Trump" — Zelenskyy on Russia's violation of the "energy truce"12.10.26, 18:10 • 3878 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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