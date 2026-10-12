"This was Putin's response to President Trump" — Zelenskyy on Russia's violation of the "energy truce"

Last night, Ukraine did not attack any energy facilities on the territory of Russia, but the Russian Federation carried out strikes — this was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s response to U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the energy truce. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Last night, we did not attack any energy facilities on the territory of Russia because President Trump said that there would be an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia. We did not attack while Russia was striking our gas stations, energy infrastructure, and other facilities. I think this was Putin’s response to President Trump — Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy: Russia violated the "energy truce" announced by Trump

The President of Ukraine added that the signals from Russia were very clear: they know nothing about the energy truce.

It is a shame, because they always find reasons not to stop this war. That is why I believe more pressure needs to be put on Russia — Zelenskyy concluded.

Putin does not read Truth Social, and his "Shaheds" operate according to different instructions - Zelenskyy on the "energy truce"

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Vladimir Putin for the agreements on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the United States.

In response, influential U.S. Democratic senators sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to allow the sale of Russian diesel fuel on the global market for six months.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also proposed that the United States conclude a diesel deal with Ukraine rather than with Russia.

Reminder

Criticism within the U.S. Republican Party is intensifying over President Donald Trump’s decision to allow the supply of Russian diesel fuel.