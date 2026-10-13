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Trump burned decades of U.S. policy in the fire and sided with Putin - The Atlantic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3032 views

In Anne Applebaum’s view, Donald Trump lifted sanctions on Russian diesel fuel in order to pressure Ukraine. Kyiv may continue strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Trump burned decades of U.S. policy in the fire and sided with Putin - The Atlantic

U.S. President Donald Trump set decades of U.S. policy ablaze and took the side of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by The Atlantic staff writer and senior fellow at the Agora Institute of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation at Johns Hopkins University and the School of Advanced International Studies Anne Applebaum, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, Trump lifted sanctions on imports of Russian diesel fuel, violating the letter and spirit of laws that he himself had signed. He threatened to halt intelligence sharing with Ukraine if Ukraine did not agree not to attack Russian oil refineries, thus demanding that Kyiv give up its most effective weapon without demanding anything from Russia in return.

He did not criticize Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants or factories, even those owned by American companies. He expressed no sympathy over the recent deaths of Ukrainian children during Russian bombings

- the article says.

Zelenskyy: Russia violated the "energy truce" announced by Trump12.10.26, 12:59 • 21211 views

Germany supported Zelenskyy after Trump's call to replace him12.10.26, 09:43 • 5440 views

The author notes that Trump has repeatedly lied — in particular, by claiming that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to an “energy ceasefire.”

He called Ukraine’s democratically elected President an obstacle to negotiations and ordered him to leave office. But on Friday, before making these new decisions, he held another lengthy, friendly phone conversation with the Russian dictator, who could actually end the war today

- the author writes.

She concludes that in any case, Ukraine will continue fighting and will likely continue striking Russian oil refineries with the help of its European allies. French intelligence, German weapons, and large-scale aid packages from Scandinavia, Poland, and other countries could help with this.

We remind you

Donald Trump believes that Putin and Zelenskyy want to reach a deal but do not know how. The United States plans to force them to reach an agreement.

"This was Putin's response to President Trump" — Zelenskyy on Russia's violation of the "energy truce"12.10.26, 18:10 • 4288 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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