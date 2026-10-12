Germany supported Zelenskyy after Trump's call to replace him

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul declared his support for the president of Ukraine after Donald Trump called for his replacement. Berlin also supports increasing pressure on Russia to resume peace talks. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Johann Wadephul stated Berlin's position on Sunday during a meeting of the leadership of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Germany remains alongside Ukraine and its government and fully supports the president in carrying out his difficult duties - the minister said.

His words came after Donald Trump on Saturday called on Ukraine to replace President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and also criticized Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. According to available information, last week Trump announced a deal with Russia on the supply of diesel fuel.

As the publication notes, Germany, Ukraine's largest European donor, said on Saturday that it would maintain sanctions against Russia, despite Trump's statement that his administration had temporarily lifted U.S. sanctions on Russian fuel. Wadephul, who met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month, said that "consistency and clarity" were needed to support Ukraine and encourage Moscow to enter negotiations.

We do not need less pressure; we need greater pressure on Putin so that he is ready for negotiations. This is what the moment requires, and this is what the government seeks - Wadephul said.

In addition, according to the publication, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke with Zelenskyy on Saturday and told him that the United Kingdom would continue to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

To recall

Relations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached their lowest point since their dispute in the Oval Office in 2025. The latest escalation between the leaders threatens to undermine the diplomatic efforts of European allies who, over the past 18 months, have sought to preserve American support for Ukraine.