World leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121068 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112459 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120462 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122100 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151071 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107148 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149540 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104076 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113680 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105521 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133376 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103237 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109741 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107380 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 121073 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151074 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149542 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179177 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168666 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107380 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109741 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133376 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128361 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146081 views
World leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration

World leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31439 views

Donald Trump officially took office as President of the United States on January 20, 2025. The leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom, the EU, NATO, and Finland have sent congratulations and expressed their willingness to cooperate.

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump officially took office as the 47th President of the United States of America. World leaders sent congratulations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with the new US administration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the X-accounts of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Details

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was ready to deepen economic ties between the two countries: "Congratulations, President Trump. Canada and the United States have the most successful economic partnership in the world. We have a chance to work together again - creating more jobs and prosperity for both our countries.

Image

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also emphasized the special relationship between the two countries: "On behalf of the United Kingdom, I send my warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. The special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States will continue to flourish in the years ahead.

Image

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed her hope for cooperation to address global challenges.

Best wishes to President Donald Trump for his term as the 47th President of the United States. The EU looks forward to working closely together to address global challenges. Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen common security

- Ursula von der Leyen on her page in the social network X.
Image

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of defense cooperation.

With President Trump back in office, we are ramping up defense and manufacturing spending. Congratulations on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States and to Vice President J.D. Vance. Together we will achieve peace through strength - with NATO's support

- Rutte said in his post.

President of Finland Alexander Stubb emphasized the strategic partnership. "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Donald Trump on taking office as President of the United States. The United States is our key strategic partner and ally. I look forward to close cooperation during your term," he wrote on his X-account.

Recall

Elon Musk gave a speech at Trump's inauguration party at the Capital One Arena. The owners of major tech companies, including the CEOs of Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, attended the ceremony.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Contact us about advertising