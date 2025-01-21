World leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump officially took office as the 47th President of the United States of America. World leaders sent congratulations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with the new US administration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the X-accounts of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was ready to deepen economic ties between the two countries: "Congratulations, President Trump. Canada and the United States have the most successful economic partnership in the world. We have a chance to work together again - creating more jobs and prosperity for both our countries.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also emphasized the special relationship between the two countries: "On behalf of the United Kingdom, I send my warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. The special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States will continue to flourish in the years ahead.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed her hope for cooperation to address global challenges.

Best wishes to President Donald Trump for his term as the 47th President of the United States. The EU looks forward to working closely together to address global challenges. Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen common security - Ursula von der Leyen on her page in the social network X.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of defense cooperation.

With President Trump back in office, we are ramping up defense and manufacturing spending. Congratulations on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States and to Vice President J.D. Vance. Together we will achieve peace through strength - with NATO's support - Rutte said in his post.

President of Finland Alexander Stubb emphasized the strategic partnership. "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Donald Trump on taking office as President of the United States. The United States is our key strategic partner and ally. I look forward to close cooperation during your term," he wrote on his X-account.

Elon Musk gave a speech at Trump's inauguration party at the Capital One Arena. The owners of major tech companies, including the CEOs of Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, attended the ceremony.