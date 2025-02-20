ukenru
World Day of Social Justice, Hooded Sweatshirt Day: what else is celebrated on February 20

World Day of Social Justice, Hooded Sweatshirt Day: what else is celebrated on February 20

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26809 views

On February 20, the world celebrates the World Day of Social Justice and other important holidays. Among them are Hooded Sweatshirt Day, Pipe Smoking Day, and Cinematographer and Photographer Day.

Today, February 20, is the World Day of Social Justice. This holiday has become an important opportunity to draw attention to the problems of poverty, discrimination, human rights violations and inequality in society, UNN writes.

Details

On February 20, Ukraine celebrates the World Day of Social Justice, which was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly on November 26, 2007. This day has been celebrated annually since 2009, and in Ukraine since 2011 at the initiative of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine and in accordance with the Decree of the President of Ukraine.

Social justice is one of the core values of a society that ensures its stability and well-being. Unfortunately, however, social justice is still out of reach for many people around the world. Poverty, hunger, discrimination and human rights violations leave a serious mark on the moral standing of society.

The MSEC reform: a loud name or real changes?15.10.24, 10:15 • 161150 views

February 20 also marks the International Pipe Smoking Day, which brings together people who are fans of this ancient tradition. Established in 2008, this day has become an opportunity for pipe smokers around the world to celebrate not only the habit itself, but also its history, which dates back more than 5000 years. Smoking a pipe is not just a tradition, but a whole culture that is of great importance in different countries, including Ukraine, where it was popular among the Cossacks. The Day of Pipe Smoking is also a symbol of mutual respect, friendship and brotherhood among its adherents.

The Ministry of Health says that advertising about “less harm” of e-cigarettes is manipulation06.02.25, 15:15 • 50575 views

February 20 is Love Your Pet Day, a holiday that reminds us of the importance of caring for and loving our four-legged friends. This day is intended to raise awareness of the importance of the emotional and physical well-being of pets and to remind us of our responsibility for those we have tamed.

On this day, many people organize additional walks, give gifts or simply spend more time with those who bring joy to their lives.

Image

Doctor on trial in Italy for saving a cat05.02.25, 23:38 • 33105 views

February 20 is also the Hooded Sweatshirt Day. A hooded sweatshirt is not only a comfortable and stylish choice for the cold season, but also a symbol of comfort. Whether it's winter outside or raining, this piece of clothing adds warmth and protects you from the weather.

The hooded sweatshirt has an interesting history that reflects changes in both society and fashion. In the 1930s, the hoodie was developed by the American company Champion for workers in warehouses in cold New York. However, the roots of the hood as an element of clothing are much deeper.

Shrovetide-2025: how to celebrate and what goodies to cook19.02.25, 09:13 • 224873 views

The word "hood" itself comes from the Old English "hōd", which is related to the modern English "hat". However, the idea of a protective headgear actually dates back to the Middle Ages, when monks wore long tunics with hoods to protect them from the cold and weather. Hoods became an important part of travelers' and workers' clothing, as well as cloaks used to protect against rain and wind. Not only did they keep you warm, but they also served as an important practical element, helping to hide your face in bad weather.

The movie Bridget Jones: In Love with a Boy” has set a record for romantic comedies in the UK18.02.25, 15:55 • 139841 view

Every year on February 20, the world celebrates International Day of the Cinematographer and Photographer, honoring their contribution to the preservation of history and culture through the lens of the camera.

Image

This holiday emphasizes the important role of these professions in journalism, because every picture or shot carries not only information, but also emotions, atmosphere and ideas.

Cinematographers and photographers are masters who know how to be at the right moment and capture a moment that becomes part of history. They work both in peacetime and in extreme events, often risking their own lives for the sake of the truth. Their work allows us to see the world as it is through a lens that becomes a means of expressing and documenting reality.

Hungary blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill - Siyarto19.02.25, 13:21 • 108176 views

On this day, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Leo, Bishop of Catania.

St. Leo was born around 720 in Ravenna, in the Byzantine Empire. He chose to serve God, became a monk, and later an archdeacon in the bishopric of Reggio. In 765, after the death of Bishop Savin, he was elected bishop of Catania in Sicily.

Leo was known for his concern for the needy: he helped orphans, the poor, widows, and the sick, providing them with food, clothing, and medicine. His prayers brought healing to people.

St. Leo of Catania passed away on February 20, 789. His relics are kept in Rome, and the memory of his good deeds and miracles lives on to this day

Name days are celebrated on this day according to the new calendar: Anton, Vasily, David, Denis, Ivan, Ignat, Lev, Nikolai, Sergei, Fedor, Yaroslav, and Yevgeny.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

