Doctor on trial in Italy for saving a cat

Italian doctor Gianluca Fanelli is under investigation after he performed a CT scan on his cat. This examination was mandatory before the operation that saved the cat's life . This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

According to the newspaper, Gianluca Fanelli's cat, nicknamed Athena, fell from the roof. The owner acted quickly and took his pet to the hospital in Aosta, where he works as head of the radiology department.

"She was between life and death," Fanelli said. "I knew that she could only be saved by a quick intervention.

Athena underwent a short-term computed tomography scan, after which Fanelli performed pneumothoracic surgery on her in the angiography department. However, the local health authority conducted an internal investigation into the incident and referred the case to Aosta prosecutors.

Fanelli may face charges of embezzlement of public funds and depriving patients of basic services - writes The Guardian.

In his defense, Fanelli said that he used the hospital equipment after the end of the working day, when all the X-rays scheduled for the day had been completed, and other patients had not been scheduled for urgent tests.

I am sorry if all this has led to a violation of the rules - said Fanelli.

The accused added that he was ready to reimburse the hospital for the costs.

Being a doctor means fulfilling a mission. The driving force is the very life that flows in the eyes of those who entrust themselves to your care. And this life flows in every living being. If my cat died, I would never be able to forgive myself - Finelli explained.

According to the newspaper, Athena is one of five stray cats that Fanelli says he "rescued from the street and saved from extreme conditions.

