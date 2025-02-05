Doctor on trial in Italy for saving a cat

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 50580 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 99808 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103544 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119666 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101163 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126894 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103048 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113252 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116870 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160421 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104498 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100565 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 75253 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 108618 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102929 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119666 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126894 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160421 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150669 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182834 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102929 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 108618 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137437 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139223 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167095 views
Doctor on trial in Italy for saving a cat

Doctor on trial in Italy for saving a cat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33106 views

The head of the radiology department in Aosta is under investigation for using a hospital CT scan to save his cat. The doctor is facing charges of embezzlement of public funds, although he is ready to reimburse the costs.

Italian doctor Gianluca Fanelli is under investigation after he performed a CT scan on his cat. This examination was mandatory before the operation that saved the cat's life . This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Gianluca Fanelli's cat, nicknamed Athena, fell from the roof. The owner acted quickly and took his pet to the hospital in Aosta, where he works as head of the radiology department.

"She was between life and death," Fanelli said. "I knew that she could only be saved by a quick intervention.

People brought two tons of food in three days: how the Best Friends animal shelter, which was destroyed by enemy shelling, lives on18.07.24, 18:25 • 15900 views

Athena underwent a short-term computed tomography scan, after which Fanelli performed pneumothoracic surgery on her in the angiography department. However, the local health authority conducted an internal investigation into the incident and referred the case to Aosta prosecutors.

Fanelli may face charges of embezzlement of public funds and depriving patients of basic services

- writes The Guardian.

In his defense, Fanelli said that he used the hospital equipment after the end of the working day, when all the X-rays scheduled for the day had been completed, and other patients had not been scheduled for urgent tests.

I am sorry if all this has led to a violation of the rules

- said Fanelli.

The accused added that he was ready to reimburse the hospital for the costs. 

Being a doctor means fulfilling a mission. The driving force is the very life that flows in the eyes of those who entrust themselves to your care. And this life flows in every living being. If my cat died, I would never be able to forgive myself

- Finelli explained.

According to the newspaper, Athena is one of five stray cats that Fanelli says he "rescued from the street and saved from extreme conditions.

Recall

The Best Friends shelter , destroyed by Russian shelling, is being restored and accepts animals from all over Ukraine. Animal volunteers are calling for help and telling about opportunities to adopt an animal from the shelter.

Hiding under the bathtub for more than a day: a cat was rescued in Sumy after a missile strike31.01.25, 18:40 • 37508 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

ukraineUkraine

