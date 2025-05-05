In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

Russia is complaining about a UAV attack. In particular, explosions were heard in the Moscow region on the night of May 5, and air defense was working due to the detection of drones that were allegedly moving towards the capital of the aggressor country. Due to this, the Domodedovo Moscow airport temporarily restricted the reception and departure of aircraft. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin, representative of Rosaviatsia.

Details

On Monday, May 05 at 02:38 (Kyiv time), the mayor of Moscow wrote that the military allegedly "repelled an attack by four drones flying to Moscow."

According to preliminary data, there are no destructions or casualties at the site of the fall of debris. Emergency services specialists are working at the scene - the official said in a statement.

Later, at 03:10, a representative of Rosaviatsia informed that temporary restrictions were introduced at Domodedovo Airport to ensure flight safety.

The air harbor temporarily does not accept or send flights - warned in Rosaviatsia.

"The air traffic control crews, air traffic controllers and airport services make all necessary calls to ensure the safety of air flows – this is a priority," company representatives added.

Vranci 4th street near the Moscow Vnukovo airport was immediately surrounded by the capture and control of the pilots. Following data from ZMI, the city introduced the "Kilim" plan.