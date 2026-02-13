Without Trump, ending the war is unrealistic - Sybiha

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 5094 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 12069 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 15067 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 17689 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 39942 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 55425 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 42765 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 30548 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 40691 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 65383 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.7m/s
93%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhotoFebruary 13, 09:08 AM • 15199 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 29302 views
The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announcedFebruary 13, 10:19 AM • 8752 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 millionFebruary 13, 10:22 AM • 23957 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal AffairsFebruary 13, 11:20 AM • 36442 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 39942 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 55425 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 48695 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 68004 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 109287 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 836 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 29404 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 31916 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 35680 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 61663 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136

Without Trump, ending the war is unrealistic - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that without US President Donald Trump, ending the war between Russia and Ukraine is unrealistic. He noted that Trump personally and his leadership offer a chance to accelerate peace efforts.

Without Trump, ending the war is unrealistic - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that it is unrealistic to end the war between Russia and Ukraine without US President Donald Trump. Sybiha said this during the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

We held two rounds in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format. We are moving forward and are grateful to our American friends, because it is unrealistic to end this war without Trump. With the American side or under American leadership, we have been able to make progress, but in parallel with this, we must continue to put pressure on Russia. And we still have tools, we must recognize this leverage, and I agree with this assessment that there are no signs or desire from the Russian side to conduct serious negotiations.

- said Sybiha.

He added that Trump personally and his leadership offer a chance to accelerate peace efforts, and Ukraine is ready to discuss realistic proposals.

Zelenskyy must act to avoid missing a "great opportunity" to make a deal - Trump13.02.26, 20:01 • 896 views

Of course, no peace agreements at the cost of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. So next time we really hope we don't get additional historical lectures. Now is the time for action, for concrete decisive steps.

- added Sybiha.

Recall

Presidential Advisor for Communications Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed the preparation of the Ukrainian delegation for the next round of negotiations. Long-term negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia are scheduled in Geneva on February 17-18.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Geneva
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine