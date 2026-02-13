Without Trump, ending the war is unrealistic - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that it is unrealistic to end the war between Russia and Ukraine without US President Donald Trump. Sybiha said this during the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

We held two rounds in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format. We are moving forward and are grateful to our American friends, because it is unrealistic to end this war without Trump. With the American side or under American leadership, we have been able to make progress, but in parallel with this, we must continue to put pressure on Russia. And we still have tools, we must recognize this leverage, and I agree with this assessment that there are no signs or desire from the Russian side to conduct serious negotiations. - said Sybiha.

He added that Trump personally and his leadership offer a chance to accelerate peace efforts, and Ukraine is ready to discuss realistic proposals.

Of course, no peace agreements at the cost of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. So next time we really hope we don't get additional historical lectures. Now is the time for action, for concrete decisive steps. - added Sybiha.

Presidential Advisor for Communications Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed the preparation of the Ukrainian delegation for the next round of negotiations. Long-term negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia are scheduled in Geneva on February 17-18.