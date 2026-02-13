Zelenskyy must act to avoid missing a "great opportunity" to make a deal - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy must act to conclude a deal with Russia. Otherwise, he will miss a great opportunity.
Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelenskyy will have to act. Otherwise, he will miss a great opportunity, he needs to act
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prefers not to conclude any deal with Russia at all, rather than forcing Ukrainians to accept a bad deal.