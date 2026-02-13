Zelenskyy must act to avoid missing a "great opportunity" to make a deal - Trump

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 6296 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 13579 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 16413 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 18958 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 41630 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 57204 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 43671 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 30839 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 41038 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 65958 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
100%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
38 Verkhovna Rada deputies 'fell ill' and are on IVs due to infection - MPFebruary 13, 09:31 AM • 5474 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 30711 views
The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announcedFebruary 13, 10:19 AM • 10303 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 millionFebruary 13, 10:22 AM • 25280 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal AffairsFebruary 13, 11:20 AM • 37786 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 41625 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 57199 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 49522 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 68753 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 110049 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure06:43 PM • 800 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 1808 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 30782 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 32364 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 36069 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Zelenskyy must act to avoid missing a "great opportunity" to make a deal - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

US President Donald Trump said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy must act to conclude a deal with Russia. Otherwise, he will miss a great opportunity.

Zelenskyy must act to avoid missing a "great opportunity" to make a deal - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to act so as not to miss a "great opportunity" and conclude a deal, UNN reports.

Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelenskyy will have to act. Otherwise, he will miss a great opportunity, he needs to act 

- Trump said in a comment to the media.

Trump may withdraw from Ukraine talks before congressional elections - media12.02.26, 22:37 • 12082 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prefers not to conclude any deal with Russia at all, rather than forcing Ukrainians to accept a bad deal. 

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States