Zelenskyy must act to avoid missing a "great opportunity" to make a deal - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to act so as not to miss a "great opportunity" and conclude a deal, UNN reports.

Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelenskyy will have to act. Otherwise, he will miss a great opportunity, he needs to act - Trump said in a comment to the media.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prefers not to conclude any deal with Russia at all, rather than forcing Ukrainians to accept a bad deal.