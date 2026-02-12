$43.030.06
Exclusive
04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
The Diplomat

Trump may withdraw from Ukraine talks before congressional elections - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1636 views

US President Donald Trump may withdraw from negotiations to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. This could happen before the US congressional election season.

Trump may withdraw from Ukraine talks before congressional elections - media

US President Donald Trump may withdraw from negotiations to end the war between Ukraine and Russia before the US Congressional election season. The Atlantic writes about this, as reported by UNN.

Details 

As the publication writes, Ukrainians felt that time for peace talks was running out, and therefore in the coming weeks, as the US election season consumes more and more of Trump's attention, he may decide that the negotiations have become politically losing for him.

Then he (Trump - ed.) may leave, blaming the failure of diplomacy on the intransigence of one or both warring parties 

- the publication writes. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the publication: "Ukrainians have persistently tried to demonstrate their readiness for compromise. The tactic we chose is for Americans not to think that we want to continue the war."

That's why we started supporting their proposals in any format that speeds up the process 

- Zelenskyy added. 

Recall 

Republicans in the US Senate are concerned that public backlash to President Donald Trump's actions on the economy and his aggressive deportation policies could lead to increased Democratic gains in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
United States Senate
United States Congress
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine