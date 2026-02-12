US President Donald Trump may withdraw from negotiations to end the war between Ukraine and Russia before the US Congressional election season. The Atlantic writes about this, as reported by UNN.

As the publication writes, Ukrainians felt that time for peace talks was running out, and therefore in the coming weeks, as the US election season consumes more and more of Trump's attention, he may decide that the negotiations have become politically losing for him.

Then he (Trump - ed.) may leave, blaming the failure of diplomacy on the intransigence of one or both warring parties - the publication writes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the publication: "Ukrainians have persistently tried to demonstrate their readiness for compromise. The tactic we chose is for Americans not to think that we want to continue the war."

That's why we started supporting their proposals in any format that speeds up the process - Zelenskyy added.

Republicans in the US Senate are concerned that public backlash to President Donald Trump's actions on the economy and his aggressive deportation policies could lead to increased Democratic gains in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.