Winter weather in Ukraine: where is the warmest today and what to expect

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102203 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110192 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112846 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134389 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104341 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137364 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103833 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113480 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Winter weather in Ukraine: where is the warmest today and what to expect

Winter weather in Ukraine: where is the warmest today and what to expect

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66004 views

On January 26, cloudy weather with clearings without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will range from +3°C to +11°C, with the warmest temperatures in the Crimea and in the west of the country.

Ukrainians can expect pleasant winter weather on January 26. Most regions of the country are expected to be cloudy with clearings without rain or snow. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

The air temperature will remain quite comfortable for this time of year. In the capital, thermometers will show +6 to +8°C, in Lviv it will be even warmer, from +8 to +10°C. A similar picture will be seen in Dnipro, Odesa, Donetsk and Melitopol -  average daytime temperatures will be +5 to +8°C. In the eastern cities, such as Kharkiv and Luhansk, it will be a little cooler, but still pleasant, from +3 to +5°C. The highest temperatures today will be on the Crimean peninsula: +9...+11°C is expected in Simferopol. 

Image

The average temperature across the country will be a comfortable +4...+6°C, which again confirms the abnormally warm winter this year. Although the day is expected to remain dry, it is worth having warm clothes on hand, as the wind can make it feel chilly.

Take advantage of this opportunity for walks or outdoor activities, because such a pleasant winter day is inspiring!

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and fog on January 2222.01.25, 08:14 • 38889 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyKyivEvents
dniproDnipro
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

