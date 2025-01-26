Winter weather in Ukraine: where is the warmest today and what to expect

Ukrainians can expect pleasant winter weather on January 26. Most regions of the country are expected to be cloudy with clearings without rain or snow. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

The air temperature will remain quite comfortable for this time of year. In the capital, thermometers will show +6 to +8°C, in Lviv it will be even warmer, from +8 to +10°C. A similar picture will be seen in Dnipro, Odesa, Donetsk and Melitopol - average daytime temperatures will be +5 to +8°C. In the eastern cities, such as Kharkiv and Luhansk, it will be a little cooler, but still pleasant, from +3 to +5°C. The highest temperatures today will be on the Crimean peninsula: +9...+11°C is expected in Simferopol.

The average temperature across the country will be a comfortable +4...+6°C, which again confirms the abnormally warm winter this year. Although the day is expected to remain dry, it is worth having warm clothes on hand, as the wind can make it feel chilly.

Take advantage of this opportunity for walks or outdoor activities, because such a pleasant winter day is inspiring!

