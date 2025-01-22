ukenru
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and fog on January 22

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and fog on January 22

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38890 views

On January 22, Ukraine will have cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from 0° to +8°. Light rains and sleet are possible in the west, north and south, with fog in some places in the west.

On January 22, the weather in Ukraine will be cloudy. In the western regions, there will be fog in some places. The air temperature will not change significantly. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on Wednesday, January 22, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with some clearings.

In most areas, the temperature will be between 0° and +5°, with only a little warmer in the south - up to +6°...+8°. In some places in the west, north and south, there will be light rains and sleet, but no snow cover will form as the snow will melt due to the above-zero temperatures.

Image

In the Kyiv region and in the capital, there will be light rain and snow in some places during the day.

Southeast wind, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will be from 2°C to 3°C; in Kyiv, 0-2°C during the day.  

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyKyiv
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

