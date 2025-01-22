Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and fog on January 22

On January 22, the weather in Ukraine will be cloudy. In the western regions, there will be fog in some places. The air temperature will not change significantly. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on Wednesday, January 22, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with some clearings.

In most areas, the temperature will be between 0° and +5°, with only a little warmer in the south - up to +6°...+8°. In some places in the west, north and south, there will be light rains and sleet, but no snow cover will form as the snow will melt due to the above-zero temperatures.

In the Kyiv region and in the capital, there will be light rain and snow in some places during the day.

Southeast wind, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will be from 2°C to 3°C; in Kyiv, 0-2°C during the day.