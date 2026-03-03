$43.230.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Will Ukrainian drone operators protect Britain, Europe, and the USA? Zelenskyy answered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

According to him, Ukraine, as Europe's de facto defense line, is ready to share practical experience and technologies for countering drones with allies and called for it. The President also called for investment in Ukrainian unmanned solutions.

Will Ukrainian drone operators protect Britain, Europe, and the USA? Zelenskyy answered

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is open to cooperation with allies in the field of drone technologies and is ready to share practical experience with Western countries, particularly with Great Britain and the USA. He said this during an interview with Corriere della Sera, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian leader was asked to comment on the opinion of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He, in turn, said that Ukrainian drone experts could cooperate with British ones to strengthen Europe's defense.

I have not discussed this with Starmer or other leaders from the Middle East or the Persian Gulf. We are at war, but we remain open: we have excellent specialists in the field of drones and are ready to share our experience with allies - from Great Britain and the USA to Italy, France, Germany

- said Zelenskyy.

Commenting on the idea of Ukraine as Europe's first line of defense, the head of state emphasized that Ukrainian resistance is effectively part of European security.

We are your defense, and Europeans understand this well; they have been helping us since the beginning of the conflict. You see it now in the Middle East: planes and missiles alone are not enough against Iranian drones. Whoever invests in our drone technologies will gain our practical experience

- added the president.

Recall

Earlier, foreign media reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Middle Eastern countries experts in shooting down Iranian drones. This would happen if the leaders of these countries convinced Vladimir Putin to agree to a month-long truce in the war against Ukraine.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

