Will fuel taxes and excises be reduced - the Cabinet of Ministers announced the final answer

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is not going to reduce VAT or excise tax on fuel, as tax revenues are used to finance the army. This was stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, MP Volodymyr Ariev asked whether the Cabinet of Ministers had considered the possibility of reducing the excise tax on fuel or VAT to 7%, as it was in 2022, in order to bring down fuel prices for several months without losses for the budget.

To this, Svyrydenko stated that neither the excise tax nor VAT would be reduced, as taxes and fees go to the revenue part of the budget, from which the army is financed.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers also stated that the proposed support programs would be financed within the current budget expenditures of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Social Policy.

In addition, Svyrydenko mentioned Kyiv's resilience plan for the next winter.

It is critically important for us that all cities and regions are ready for the next winter. We had a very difficult winter with extreme temperatures that the country had not seen since 1999 and an extraordinary number - more than 600 different attacks - on our energy system. - said the Prime Minister.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada rejected the bill on taxation of digital platforms (on the "OLX tax") No. 14025.