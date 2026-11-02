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Why was the evacuation from Oleshky not carried out via Kherson? Lubinets provided an explanation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The route through Kherson was not considered because of the front line and the risk of weakening the defenses. The route was chosen based on safety and speed criteria.

Why was the evacuation from Oleshky not carried out via Kherson? Lubinets provided an explanation
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that a route for the humanitarian mission to evacuate people from temporarily occupied Oleshky directly through Kherson was never considered, since the front line runs there and Ukraine’s defenses cannot be weakened. Lubinets said this during a press conference, UNN reports. 

Why exactly this route? When I returned, I read that other routes should have been used. Someone even suggested to me that it would have been better to swim across the river, and that would have been faster. The logistical route was calculated… I first gathered information from the Armed Forces of Ukraine… special thanks go to Drapatyi here. No one ever suggested it; on the contrary, they even warned me: "Dmytro Valeriiovych, don’t even think about supporting the proposal to clear mines and provide this opportunity to travel from Oleshky to Kherson. This is the front line; we will not agree to this 

- Lubinets said. 

He noted that this route was never considered, as it could have led to the weakening of the positions of the Defense Forces. 

In addition to the expertise provided by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is clear that there was also expertise from intelligence services, the Security Service of Ukraine, and Ukrainian citizens who evacuated from Oleshky on their own... We had the opportunity to speak with them and obtain their expertise on how best to leave, what was happening, and what to pay attention to. This logistical route was developed taking into account two criteria: safety, so as not to put our citizens at risk, and, secondly, speed 

- Lubinets added. 

To remind you 

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the Russian Federation, as the occupying state, is responsible for the situation of the civilian population in temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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