White House hopes Congress will approve additional funding for Ukraine - Kirby

The White House said it hopes that despite the disputes on Capitol Hill, Congress will be able to agree on additional funding for Ukraine. Thus, the United States will be able to return to global leadership in supporting Ukraine. This was reported by Voice of America, citing a statement by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the National Security Council, UNN reports.

We hope, the president hopes, that we will accept the funding and that we can return to being a world leader in supporting Ukraine. But again, leaders in Europe and elsewhere in the world can be forgiven for thinking about how they can support Ukraine if the U.S. is unable to do so because of what's going on on Capitol Hill. - said John Kirby.

Details

Kirby made this statement in the context of questions about statements made by world leaders related to doubts that the United States will continue to provide financial support to Ukraine.

Kirby also emphasized that the request for additional funding in the amount of $60 billion was submitted in October. According to him, the amount of assistance was agreed with Ukraine, taking into account military needs.

As Voice of America reported , for the first time during the meeting, there were no announcements of arms transfers to Ukraine from the United States, which leads the international contact group to help Ukraine in the Ramstein format.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg arrives in the United States to discuss support for Ukraine

Recall

The day before, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saidthat without the U.S. Congress approving funding to help Ukraine, everything that Ukrainians have achieved will be in jeopardy. Blinken made this statement during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington.