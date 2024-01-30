White House hopes Congress will approve additional funding for Ukraine - Kirby

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 13645 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104432 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132312 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132398 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173354 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170477 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278191 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178090 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167067 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148759 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 37542 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100155 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 98195 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101624 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 53089 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 13645 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278191 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246494 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257081 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 17715 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132312 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104646 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104734 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120956 views
Actual
White House hopes Congress will approve additional funding for Ukraine - Kirby

White House hopes Congress will approve additional funding for Ukraine - Kirby

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79031 views

The White House hopes that Congress will approve the additional $60 billion requested in October to continue U.S. leadership in supporting Ukraine's military needs in the fight against Russia.

The White House said it hopes that despite the disputes on Capitol Hill, Congress will be able to agree on additional funding for Ukraine. Thus, the United States will be able to return to global leadership in supporting Ukraine. This was reported by Voice of America, citing a statement by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the National Security Council, UNN reports.

We hope, the president hopes, that we will accept the funding and that we can return to being a world leader in supporting Ukraine. But again, leaders in Europe and elsewhere in the world can be forgiven for thinking about how they can support Ukraine if the U.S. is unable to do so because of what's going on on Capitol Hill. 

- said John Kirby.

Details

Kirby made this statement in the context of questions about statements made by world leaders related to doubts that the United States will continue to provide financial support to Ukraine.

Kirby also emphasized that the request for additional funding in the amount of $60 billion was submitted in October. According to him, the amount of assistance was agreed with Ukraine, taking into account military needs.

As Voice of America reported , for the first time during the meeting, there were no announcements of arms transfers to Ukraine from the United States, which leads the international contact group to help Ukraine in the Ramstein format.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg arrives in the United States to discuss support for Ukraine30.01.24, 11:38 • 26159 views

Recall

The day before, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saidthat without the U.S. Congress approving funding to help Ukraine, everything that Ukrainians have achieved will be in jeopardy. Blinken made this statement during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
voice-of-americaVoice of America
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
europeEurope
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising