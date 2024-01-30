ukenru
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg arrives in the United States to discuss support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg arrives in the United States to discuss support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26157 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Washington to prepare for the July NATO summit, where important decisions will be made to continue supporting Ukraine, strengthening NATO's defense and deterrence.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in the United States to prepare for the July NATO summit, which will decide on support for Ukraine. Stoltenberg wrote about this in the social network X, UNN informs

It is good to be back in Washington, D.C., where we are preparing for the NATO Summit here in July. We will take important decisions on support for Ukraine, further strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense, and our response to increased geopolitical competition

- wrote Stoltenberg.

AddendumAddendum

At a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Stoltenberg said that supporting Ukraine is an investment in the security of Europe and the United States. 

"Russia's brutal war against Ukraine is approaching the two-year mark, and a Russian victory would strengthen Iran, North Korea and China.  This is important for the security of Europe and for the security of America, so supporting Ukraine is in the interests of the United States," Stoltenberg said. 

He welcomed President Biden's commitment to continue U.S. support for Ukraine and to work with Congress to achieve this goal.  

"In fact, what the European NATO allies and Canada are providing in terms of military, financial and humanitarian assistance exceeds what the United States is providing.  So it's really a joint effort of all NATO Allies on both sides of the Atlantic, and I'm sure that all NATO Allies will continue to provide assistance, because supporting Ukraine is not charity. [It is an investment in our own security,"  Stoltenberg emphasized.

Add

In his turn, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that without the US Congress' approval of funding to help Ukraine, everything that Ukrainians have achieved will be at risk. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising