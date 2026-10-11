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What is celebrated on October 11 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

In Ukraine, Artist's Day and the Day of Sanitary and Epidemiological Service Workers are celebrated. Around the world, a number of international observances are marked.

What is celebrated on October 11 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 11, the world, under the auspices of the UN, observes the International Day of the Girl Child and World Obesity Day; the LGBTQ+ community's initiative marks National Coming Out Day, and International Chestnut Day is also observed. In Ukraine, Artist's Day and the Day of Employees of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service are celebrated on the second Sunday of October. According to the church calendar under the new style, one of the first deacons is commemorated, while under the old style, Venerable Chariton the Confessor is remembered, reports UNN.

Artist's Day in Ukraine

An official professional holiday established by a 1998 Decree of the President of Ukraine and celebrated annually on the second Sunday of October. The holiday was introduced in support of the initiative of the Union of Artists of Ukraine and to recognize the significant contribution of Ukrainian artists to the development of fine arts, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the formation of national identity. 

Day of Employees of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of Ukraine

The day was established in 2004 by a Presidential Decree and is observed on the second Sunday of October. The date highlights the important role of specialists in epidemiology, hygiene, and biological safety, who ensure sanitary and epidemiological well-being among the population, monitor infectious diseases, oversee the quality of drinking water and food products, and counter epidemiological threats.

International Day of the Girl Child (International Day of the Girl Child)

An official international UN observance proclaimed by the General Assembly in December 2011 with the support of Canada and the international organization Plan International. The purpose of the day is to recognize girls' rights and the specific problems they face around the world: discrimination, child and forced marriages, gender-based violence, limited access to quality education and healthcare. The event calls on governments and international institutions to invest in expanding girls' rights and opportunities, guarantee their safety, and ensure equal opportunities for them to realize their potential.

World Obesity Day (World Obesity Day)

A major social observance established by the World Obesity Federation and supported by the WHO. The event aims to draw attention to the growing global obesity epidemic, which is one of the main factors contributing to the development of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. The day emphasizes the importance of preventing excess weight, promoting a healthy and balanced diet, increasing physical activity, and overcoming the stigmatization of people with this condition.

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day (World Hospice and Palliative Care Day)

Observed annually on the second Saturday of October under the auspices of the Worldwide Hospice Palliative Care Alliance. The event brings together healthcare professionals, volunteers, and civil society organizations to raise awareness of the medical, social, and spiritual needs of patients with incurable diseases and their families. The day emphasizes the need to expand the hospice network, ensure the availability of pain relief medications, and guarantee every person's right to dignified supportive medical care.

National Coming Out Day (National Coming Out Day)

The day was established in the United States in 1988 by activists Robert Eichberg and Jean O'Leary in commemoration of the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, after which the observance gained international scope. The event is dedicated to supporting people in the LGBTQ+ community in openly acknowledging their sexual orientation and gender identity. The day emphasizes that openness helps overcome homophobia, discrimination, and stereotypes in society.

International Chestnut Day (International Chestnut Day)

An unofficial but popular holiday observed on the second Saturday of October in many European countries. The event marks the beginning of the season for harvesting edible chestnuts, which are an important component of the traditional cuisine of Southern and Central Europe. 

The Commemoration Day of Saint Philip the Apostle of the Seventy

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the Apostle Philip of the Seventy, one of the first seven deacons of the Church of Jerusalem. According to the Book of Acts,  the Apostle Philip actively preached Christ in Samaria, where he performed numerous miracles and healings, and also baptized an Ethiopian official on the road to Gaza. He later preached in Caesarea Maritima, where he had four prophetess daughters, and died at a very advanced age.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Chariton the Confessor — a Christian ascetic of the 4th century from Iconium who suffered for his faith during the persecutions of Emperor Aurelian. After being released from prison, he made a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, where he was captured by robbers, but miraculously escaped and founded the Faran Lavra in Palestine, and later the Jericho and Souka Lavras, becoming the founder of Palestinian monasticism.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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