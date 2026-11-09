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What is celebrated on November 9 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

In Ukraine, Culture Workers’ Day is observed, while around the world, the International Day Against Fascism and the Day of Freedom are marked. Believers honor Matrona and Theoktistos.

What is celebrated on November 9 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 9, Ukraine celebrates the All-Ukrainian Day of Cultural Workers and Folk Art Masters, while around the world, under the auspices of the UN and international organizations, the International Day Against Fascism, Racism and Antisemitism and World Freedom Day are observed.

According to the church calendar under the new style, Saint Venerable Matrona of Constantinople and Saint Venerable Theoctistus are honored, while under the old style, Saint Venerable Nestor the Chronicler of the Caves and Saint Martyr Nestor of Thessalonica are commemorated, UNN writes.

All-Ukrainian Day of Cultural Workers and Folk Art Masters

An official professional holiday established by Decree No.  of the President of Ukraine in  2000.

The event honors the significant contribution of cultural figures, theater actors, musicians, museum workers, librarians, masters of folk applied art, and folk crafts to preserving the distinctiveness, national memory, spiritual heritage, and traditions of the Ukrainian people.

Zelenskyy presented state awards to cultural and art workers07.11.25, 21:26 • 5762 views

International Day Against Fascism, Racism and Antisemitism (International Day Against Fascism, Racism and Antisemitism)

A global memorial date established on the initiative of the UNITED International Network Against Racism.

The date was chosen to commemorate the events of "Kristallnacht" on November 9, 1938 — the first large-scale bloody pogrom against Jews in Nazi Germany and Austria. The event calls on the global community to oppose all manifestations of discrimination, xenophobia, racial and religious intolerance, and neo-Nazism.

World Freedom Day (World Freedom Day)

An official international commemorative date observed in the United States and many countries around the world to honor the historic fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989.

The event became a symbol of the collapse of the totalitarian communist regime in Eastern Europe, the end of the "Cold War," and the reunification of European peoples on the principles of democracy, human rights, and personal freedom.

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Under the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the memory of Saint Venerable Matrona of Constantinople — a Byzantine ascetic who embraced monasticism, founded a convent in Constantinople, and was known for the gift of clairvoyance and healing.

On this day, they also commemorate Saint Venerable Theoctistus, presbyter of Symbols — an ascetic who became renowned for his strict life of prayer.

Under the old calendar, believers commemorate the memory of Saint Venerable Nestor the Chronicler of the Caves — a monk of the Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, a founder of ancient Rus' historiography, and the author of the celebrated "Tale of Bygone Years."

They also commemorate Saint Martyr Nestor of Thessalonica — a young Christian warrior who, with the blessing of Saint Great Martyr Demetrius, defeated the brutal pagan fighter Lya in the arena and suffered a martyr's death on the orders of Emperor Maximian.

"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military Administration20.10.26, 01:44 • 10135 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

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