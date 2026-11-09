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Web Summit 2026 kicks off in Lisbon — the era of physical AI and robot speakers

Kyiv • UNN

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Web Summit 2026 kicks off in Lisbon with 70,000 participants and more than 2,000 startups. For the first time, humanoid robots will be among the speakers.

Web Summit 2026 kicks off in Lisbon — the era of physical AI and robot speakers

Today, November 9, Europe’s largest technology conference, Web Summit 2026, kicks off in Portugal’s capital, Lisbon. This year, it will bring together around 70,000 attendees, 900 speakers and more than 2,000 startups. The summit’s focus this year will be the transition of artificial intelligence from software applications to physical machines and robotic systems, and humanoid robots will speak at the summit for the first time, UNN reports.

Details

Web Summit is Europe’s largest technology conference, held annually since 2009. The company was founded by Paddy Cosgrave, David Kelly and Daire Hickey. The conference focuses on internet technologies, and its participants include both Fortune 500 companies and small technology enterprises. Participants include CEOs and founders of technology startups, as well as representatives of the global technology industry.

For the first five years, the event was held in Dublin, Ireland. In September 2015, Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder and CEO of Web Summit, announced that the event would be held in Lisbon for the first time in 2016. 

Web Summit 2026

The year 2026 marks a new era in the event’s history, associated with the transition to physical artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence will be the main topic of this year’s conference, with particular attention paid to its transition from software applications to physical machines. For the first time, humanoid robots will take on the role of official speakers, demonstrating China’s position as the country that manufactured these machines and is sending the largest delegation in its history to this technology conference.

China is preparing humanoid robots for combat operations – Reuters09.09.26, 03:18 • 5756 views

One of the robots on display, developed by Galbot, is equipped with wheels and two arms and is capable of working full shifts in stores, pharmacies and factories.

Humanoid robots, autonomous artificial intelligence agents, cybersecurity and the impact of automation on employment are among the topics expected to generate significant interest.

The growing importance of so-called "physical artificial intelligence," which combines intelligent software with machines capable of operating independently in real-world conditions, represents a significant step forward compared with conventional chatbots.

The discussions will also consider whether the enormous investments being made in artificial intelligence can deliver sustainable commercial returns.

Another important topic will be Europe’s ability to compete with the United States and China in the development of advanced technologies. Among the leading politicians planning to attend the event is Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission responsible for technological sovereignty, security and democracy.

The broader lineup of speakers includes executives of international technology companies, investors and entrepreneurs, who will discuss the commercial opportunities and regulatory challenges facing Europe’s digital economy. 

The organizers expect to welcome around 70,000 attendees, including 900 speakers and more than 2,000 startups. The doors will open at 16:30, the first presentations on the main stage will begin at 18:00, and the opening ceremony will be conducted by Portugal’s Minister-Adjunct for State Reform, Gonçalo Matias.

Leading AI companies are preparing for the possibility of artificial intelligence getting out of control — media10.10.26, 19:17 • 11764 views

This year, Ukraine will be represented at the summit by two representatives. Iryna Terekh is the CEO of Fire Point, which she joined in 2023 as production director. An engineer-architect by training, she established serial production from scratch and heads the FREYJA project, a pan-European anti-ballistic shield.

Also attending will be Luke Shenier, CEO of "Kyiv Post," the largest and oldest English-language publication in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, whose audience is 97% based outside Ukraine.

Terekh will take part in the session "The Future of Europe: Can It Stand on Its Own Feet?," which will take place on November 10 from 10:30 to 10:55. 

For decades, Europe has depended on the United States not only on security issues, but also to a significant extent on technological and financial infrastructure. As transatlantic relations continue to deteriorate, Europe faces a question far more important than simply increasing defense spending. Will it be able to reduce its dependence on American technology, capital, and financial infrastructure while simultaneously building up the industrial capacity for self-defense? And will it be able to do so without sacrificing prosperity and the welfare state?

- the session description says.

Project Freya: What it is and who the anti-ballistic shield will be able to protect02.06.26, 08:30 • 123662 views

Chenier will take part in two panels, which will be held on November 10 and 11: "Free or Controlled Internet? The Great Debate on the DSA" and the panel "Building Artificial Intelligence on Our Own Terms: From Sourcing Technology to Implementing It in Real-World Conditions". 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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