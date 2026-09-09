China is preparing humanoid robots for combat operations – Reuters

The Chinese military is accelerating the development and testing of humanoid robots for potential use in combat conditions. Researchers are already modeling their participation in urban assaults and joint operations with military personnel, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The agency analyzed more than 100 military procurement notices, research studies, patents, and government documents. They indicate that in 2025–2026, China intensified work on the military application of humanoids, including their navigation, interaction with objects, and operation alongside military personnel.

According to BofA Global Research, Chinese manufacturers accounted for about 95% of global humanoid robot shipments in 2025.

Robots are being prepared for urban assaults

One scenario developed by Chinese military researchers involves using six robotic systems—humanoids, robot dogs, or unmanned ground vehicles—as part of two assault groups. Together with military personnel, they are supposed to clear buildings floor by floor and room by room. According to the study's authors, the technologies needed for this could emerge within 5–10 years.

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PLA Daily also suggested that the role of humanoids in the future could shift "from combat support to primary combat," including the use of weapons after a target has been confirmed by a human.

At the same time, Reuters found no evidence that China has already deployed armed humanoids in combat units. Current robots remain energy-intensive and insufficiently reliable for the complex conditions of a real battlefield.

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