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A Chinese robot set a new 100-meter record—faster than Usain Bolt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Tiangong Ultra covered 100 meters in 8.86 seconds, beating Bolt’s record. After crossing the finish line, the robot crashed into the mat and caught fire.

A Chinese robot set a new 100-meter record—faster than Usain Bolt

The Chinese humanoid robot Tiangong Ultra ran 100 meters in 8.86 seconds at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. It thereby improved the previous robot record of 9.39 seconds. Reuters reported this, UNN writes.

Details

This result also proved faster than Usain Bolt’s human world record of 9.58 seconds, set in 2009.

Tiangong Ultra was developed by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center. At this year’s competition, more than 2,000 robots from 666 teams are taking part in 51 disciplines, including running, football, dancing, and performing industrial tasks.

Robots are rapidly gaining speed

Tiangong’s progress over the year proved significant: at last year’s competition, it covered 100 meters in 21.50 seconds.

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After the record-breaking run, the robot crashed into a special protective mat and fell. A small fire broke out in its body, but no serious consequences were reported.

According to Reuters, Tiangong robots also set records in the 400- and 1,500-meter events and in the high jump.

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Stepan Haftko

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